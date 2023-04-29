The Optimist Club of Gettysburg is planning it 13th annual golf tournament to benefit the youth of Gettysburg.
"Select your team, lock up that scratch golfer, and enjoy the chance to meet your neighbors and friends while supporting the youth of Gettysburg," a release from the club reads.
Sponsored by C.E. Williams Sons Inc., the annual Gettysburg Optimist Golf Tournament is set for Thursday, May 18, at The Links at Gettysburg.
The Optimist Club of Gettysburg invites the local community to join in the fun that afternoon.
"Although we come from all walks of life, Optimist Club members share the goal to make a difference in the lives of others, especially the youth in our region. The annual golf tournament is one of several fundraising projects the local club conducts in order to support over 7,500 youth in various programs throughout the Gettysburg area," the release reads.
The tournament features players competing in an 18-hole scramble.
The tournament is open to players of all skill levels and will commence at tee off, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. The player fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, driving range, snacks, beverages, and a meal. Cash awards will be provided to the top three finishing foursomes, according to the release.
Individual contests include Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Green of Gold, and Putting contests.
"As a result of this fundraiser, the Optimist Club of Gettysburg hopes to increase their positive impact on children of the community. This is your opportunity to join the 'Friends of Youth' in supporting local programs, including: Optimist Youth Basketball, Respect for Law, Reading is Fundamental, S.T.A.R.S., Gettysburg Community Theater, Holiday Family Outreach, GHS Musical Ensemble, Dollars for Scholars, and more," the release reads.
Support from the Gettysburg community will allow the Optimist Club of Gettysburg to continue a 60-plus year tradition of funding these programs for the local youth.
Sponsorship opportunities for the golf tournament are still available, and all sponsors will be recognized in event materials and on the Optimist Club of Gettysburg website. Contact the club at 717-220-3416 for more information about being a tournament, tee, or drink cart sponsor.
To register for the tournament or for more information, visit the Optimist Club of Gettysburg’s website at www.gettysburgoptimist.com. Download the tournament registration form and mail it with a check to Optimist Club of Gettysburg, PO Box 3035, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Or, sign up to participate in the golf tournament online via the Links website at https://thelinksatgettysburg.com/event-calendar/.
