The Optimist Club of Gettysburg is planning it 13th annual golf tournament to benefit the youth of Gettysburg.

"Select your team, lock up that scratch golfer, and enjoy the chance to meet your neighbors and friends while supporting the youth of Gettysburg," a release from the club reads.

