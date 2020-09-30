The Friends of the Adams County Library Book Store, located on the first floor of the Gettysburg Library, will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 1, according to a release issued by Sara Edmiston, community relations librarian for the county library system.
“Staffed fully by volunteers, the Friends Book Store will be following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to social distancing needs, there will be a limit of two customers at a time in the store. A plastic barrier has been installed at the checkout desk and face coverings are required to enter the store,” the release reads.
