Preparing for its upcoming spring and summer concert series, the Gettysburg Choral Society Inc. is scheduling auditions for area singers.
Auditions are by appointment only and will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, and Monday, Feb. 6. Appointments will be scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg.
Folks interested in joining the chorus must be at least 18 years of age and able to read music. Prior choral experience is highly desirable.
Each singer will be required to sing a simple song and be tested for vocal range and clarity. There is no need to prepare anything for the relatively simple audition.
The chorus rehearses weekly 7-9 p.m. at Trinity UCC in Gettysburg, beginning in March.
This rehearsal cycle culminates with concerts on May 20, May 26, and July 3.
Anyone interested in auditioning should contact the chorus director, John McKay, at zoemckay@aol.com or text 717-476-1054 to arrange a rehearsal time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.