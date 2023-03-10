Adams County
Adams County Trout Unlimited will host ‘Battlefield Trout,’ a presentation detailing Dave Swope’s involvement with trout in the county, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public.
————
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church will hold its monthly chicken potpie dinner on March 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Parish Center, 22 E. Hanover St., $8 a quart for bake or boiled potpie; bring your own containers, no glass. There will also be a Kid’s Corner with plenty of prizes and a bake sale.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services spring event is Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale, Easter flower sale, breakfast and lunch, dine in or carry out, featuring crab cakes, breaded haddock sandwiches and platters with macaroni and cheese, and sides. Spring raffle with lots of goodies.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on March 17. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free meal served at 6 p.m. This month’s menu is fried fish, broasted chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and desserts. Call 717-677-0870 for information.
Fairfield
All Christmas and other decorations must be removed from the Fairfield Union Cemetery by March 24, for the lawn mowing season to start April 1. For information, call 717-642-5063.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s, York Road, on Tuesday, March 14, at 11:30 a.m.
————
Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, is developing 20-by-20-foot garden plots (400 square feet) as part of its Brethren Community Garden for those who would like to grow their own vegetables or flowers but don’t have available space. Registration is required and now open by calling 717-334-5066 or email info@gettysburgcob.org.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, March 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch March 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s Restaurant. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. No reservations needed.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a Chili Cook Off fundraiser on March 11, 1-4 p.m., at the VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St. Cost is $10 to enter; $5 to judge. There will be cash prizes for the winners. Event is open to the public. Proceeds benefit veterans and the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. To enter or judge, call Linda at 717-398-7119.
————
Gettysburg Chapter #392 Order of the Eastern Star will host “A Downton Abbey Themed Tea” Saturday, March 25, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, Baltimore Street, at 3 p.m. to raise funds for Karing for Kids, and others. Reservations are $40; contact Valerie Petty at 717-334-9196.
————
Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Fridays through March 31, at 5 p.m., at the Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Menu includes fried haddock, baked cod, mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. Dine-in or take out. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, visit www.stfxcc.org for more information, menu, and updates.
————
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is baked haddock, baked macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes or applesauce, roll, and dessert. Dinner served 5-7:30 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. Call 717-334-4614 for more information.
————
Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Oakside Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, to walk in area, with lunch afterwards Hunterstown Diner at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hanover
A chicken potpie carry-out only fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 18, at Trinity UCC, 116 York St., starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $8 a quart; benefitting Hanover Council of Churches.
————
Conewago District Council of Catholic Women Lenten Day of Reflection is Saturday, March 18, 12:30-3 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, Gotwalt Hall, 220 3rd St. Presenter will be Katherine Phenicie. For more information, email johnbnewbold@yahoo.com.
————
Tables are available at the St. Vincent de Paul Church, Hanover, indoor yard sale, March 25, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Call 717-637-0366.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, will hold a beef and oyster carry-out or dine in dinner on Saturday, March 18, 3-6 p.m. Meal consists of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried haddock filet with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost is $25. Orders accepted on site only, no pre-orders.
Hunterstown
The Hunterstown Ruritan Club all-you-can-eat breakfast is Saturday, March 11, 7–10:30 a.m. at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road. Meal cost is $8 for adults; children 5-12, $4; and under 5 eat for free. Menu is eggs, pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, baked French toast, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee and milk.
Littlestown
Nonprofits serving Littlestown may apply for grants to meet community needs through the Fund for Littlestown. Deadline is March 20. Details at AdamsCountyCF.org.
New Oxford
Winter clothing bag sale, $5 per bag, Friday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop, 101 N. Peters St.
————
The public is invited to an evening of a Capella singing by Men With a Voice at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m.
Orrtanna
Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association plans a beef and oyster dinner Saturday, March 18. Reservations necessary by March 12 by calling Steve at 717-642-8496.
York Springs
A night of country line dancing is planned March 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at York Springs Firehall to benefit the fire company. Fee is $10 at the door; food available for purchase.
————
36th Annual Wolfe Family Reunion to be held at York Springs Fire Department, April 1, social time, 4-5 p.m., meal at 5 p.m. There will be a 50/50, white elephant and donations. Any questions, call Dean Wonders at 717-528-8614.
Elsewhere
The Franklin County Rock & Mineral Club is sponsoring its 43rd Annual Rock, Mineral, Gem, & Jewelry Show Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eugene C Clark Community Center, 235 S. 3rd St, Chambersburg, with many local artists and collectors as vendors. There will be demos, displays, door prizes. Admission is $6 per adult; children under 12 admitted free.
