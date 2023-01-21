Church Women United will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Chaplain Angel Perez, director of Adams Christian Prison Ministries, will be the guest speaker. Luncheon will be provided for $4. Special welcome to newcomers.
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Feb. 15, at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg. RSVP to Larry or Nancy at 717-334-8251 by Feb. 6.
St. Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., will hold a potpie dinner, Sunday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take out only; bring own container, no glass. There will also be a bake sale.
Cashtown Community Fire Department will host family-style oyster dinners on Feb. 2-3, starting at 4:30 p.m. Adult meals are $28; children 6-12, $14; and under 6 eat for free.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Peace Light at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to walk, followed by lunch at Gettysburg Family Restaurant at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will not meet for lunch in January.
St. Joseph the Worker Church, 12 E. Hanover St., will have its spring bazaar/yard sale, April 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parish center. Vendors: inside space, $25; outside, $10. Contact Michelle Study at 717-476-2297 or Susan Funari at 717-357-2866 or the parish office at 717-334-2510.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a Beef and Oyster Carry-Out or Dine-in Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes: roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried haddock filet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost is $25. Orders will accepted on site that day only; no pre-orders.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host bingo on Sunday, Jan. 22. Doors open at noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 20 regular games and small games of chance. Food is available. Call Mitch at 717-398-1668 or Dawn at 717-353-9413 for more information.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast is set for Saturday, Jan. 21 at the York Springs Fire Hall, 312 Main St., 7-10:30 a.m. Breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and hot chocolate. Cost is $10 for folks over 12; $5 for ages 5-13; and free ages 4 and under. Bring a canned good for the local food bank to receive a $1 off one admission. Breakfast is sponsored by York Springs Lions Club to benefit York Springs Fire Company and Leader Dogs For the Blind. For more information, call Ed at 717-475-4866.
