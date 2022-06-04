The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) will host its 31st Peace Camp at Vida Charter School, 120 East Broadway, Gettysburg, Monday to Friday, June 20-24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to an ICPJ release.
Drop off is 8:30-9 a.m., and pick up is 3-3:30 p.m. Melissa Rosenberger is this year’s Peace Camp director. The camp is open to children ages 6 to 12.
The year’s theme is “Earth Justice: People, Peace, and Planet.”
“Through interactive games, crafts, music, stories, food, and meditation, participants will spend their days focusing on various ways that we can practice mindfulness, engage in good dialogue, celebrate diversity, and resolve conflicts as we build community,” the release reads.
Peace Camp is a free summer camp program. Donations are always welcome. ICPJ suggests a donation of $35 per family to help cover costs, however no child is excluded from Peace Camp for financial reasons.
Children with special needs may be accompanied by a sign language translator, TSS, or other adult helper.
“We ask children to pack a brown bag lunch for each day,” the release reads.
Registration forms are available on the ICPJ website, http://icpj-gettysburg.org/peace-camp/ or at https://forms.gle/kLdcAPVJFj88gtFSA. For more information, contact Charles Strauss, chair of ICPJ Peace Camp Subcommittee, at strauss19@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.