The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Gettysburg Rec Park, starting at the Charlie Sterner Building, 545 Long Lane. Walk the Biser Trail to West Street, pick up the Gettysburg Inner Loop (GIL) to the new blue bridge and return to walk the rest of the trail. Walk is about two miles, flat and paved. Walking time is 1–6 p.m. Walks are free and open to everyone; held rain or shine. If you do the walk on your own, send an email or FB post. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty. Kids and dogs welcome, too.

