The Franklin County Historical Society is seeking groups (businesses, sports teams, scouts, families, youth groups, etc.) or individuals to participate in its annual Halloween at the Haunted Jail event, Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29.
Volunteers are needed to help with set design and decoration, construction, staffing, or scaring the several thousand guests expected at the event. The event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. Interested folks may call 717-264-1667 or email ophistory@pa.net.
Built in 1818, The Old Jail is the home of the Franklin County Historical Society, founded in 1898. Each year the society serves thousands through its tours, genealogy library, events, and educational presentations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.