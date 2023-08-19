Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans road work throughout Adams County next week, according to a PennDOT release.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane directed by flaggers in several work areas around the county at various times throughout the week, the release reads.
Road work with flaggers is scheduled on:
• Edgegrove Road in Mount Pleasant Township on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for patching.
• Hunterstown Road, Straban Township, Thursday and Friday, patching.
• Chambersburg Street (US Route 30), Gettysburg Borough, patching, all week Monday through Friday.
• Carlisle Street (State Route 34), Gettysburg Borough, all week Monday through Friday for patching.
• Fairfield Station Road, Hamiltonban Township, should stabilization, Monday and Tuesday.
“This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies and other unforeseen interruptions,” the release reads.
Motorists should plan for delays when traveling these roads that are bring reduced to single lanes during working hours.
PennDOT asks all drivers to “exercise extreme caution when traveling on our work zones to ensure safety of out employees as well as your own safety,” according to the release.
Anyone with road concerns may call 1-800-FIX-ROAD during normal business hours.
