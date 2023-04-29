A brainstorming session for potential public art projects is set for Tuesday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center, Washington Street, Gettysburg, according to a release from, ACAC Executive Director Lisa Cadigan.
Cadigan and Gettysburg College Center for Public Service Director Jeff Rioux recently discussed the possibilities of murals and statues with the borough council.
The artwork could serve both as collaborative community projects and attract tourists to visit the area, according to the release.
“In my very short time as executive director, I have been approached by multiple people regarding possibilities for public art in Adams County,” said Cadigan. “Creative place-making is trending nationally, and there are opportunities to tell a variety of stories about the people of this beautiful place through art.”
Conversations on the topic have occurred with representatives from HABPI, Gettysburg College, Project Gettysburg-León, Land Conservancy of Adams County, and GARA, Cadigan said.
“There could be art projects to keep us busy for the next ten years,” said Cadigan. “I am very excited to be part of bringing community together to create work that is meaningful to all of us.”
Attendees at the May 2 meeting can expect to hear a brief presentation and then be divided into working groups to begin prioritizing locations for potential projects , according to the release. ACAC Board Vice President Pauline LeVan will provide refreshments for the working session. Anyone who would like to attend this meeting, should RSVP on the Adams County Arts Council website, www.adamsarts.org.
