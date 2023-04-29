art

A mural sponsored by Project Gettysburg-León (PGL) transformed the Painted Turtle Farm shed on the Gettysburg College Campus, sparking discussion of public art in other areas of Adams County. (Submitted Photo)

A brainstorming session for potential public art projects is set for Tuesday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center, Washington Street, Gettysburg, according to a release from, ACAC Executive Director Lisa Cadigan.

Cadigan and Gettysburg College Center for Public Service Director Jeff Rioux recently discussed the possibilities of murals and statues with the borough council.

