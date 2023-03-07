The popular Celtic band Cormorant’s Fancy will present a program on Saturday, March 11, during the first concert of the season for the Professional Artists Series at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, according to a village release.

“This group has the reputation of playing a wide range of music, covering the depth and breadth of the Celtic tradition. Each band member is a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, guaranteed to get your toes tapping and hands clapping,” the release reads.

