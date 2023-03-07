The popular Celtic band Cormorant’s Fancy will present a program on Saturday, March 11, during the first concert of the season for the Professional Artists Series at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, according to a village release.
“This group has the reputation of playing a wide range of music, covering the depth and breadth of the Celtic tradition. Each band member is a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, guaranteed to get your toes tapping and hands clapping,” the release reads.
The free, public event will be held in Nicarry Meetinghouse beginning at 3 p.m. Seating for the performances is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.
The Professional Artists Series program benefits the Friends of Cross Keys Village.
Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 94 (Cross Keys), less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signs and ample free parking are available.
For more information regarding this event, contact Niles Ellingson at 717-624-4840.
