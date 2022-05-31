The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, invites the local business community to its annual golf outing on Friday, June 10.
Gettysburg National Golf Club, formerly Mountain View Golf Course, is hosting the outing on its four-star Golf Digest rated course, according to a chamber release. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
“In the last ten years, nearly $5,500 has been donated to local organizations from this event,” said Carrie Stuart, chamber president. “It is a great day to connect with other business leaders in the community during a friendly competition on the course.”
The format is a four person scramble. Registration fees include greens fees, cart, mulligans, Pot of Gold contest, Putting contest, digital group photo, snacks/beverages on the course, prizes and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for best scores in two flights, longest drive and closest to the pin. Foursomes are $500 and individuals are $125, according to the release.
To register or for more information, visit gettysburg-chamber.org or call 717-334-8151.
