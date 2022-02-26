Volunteers are being sought to serve on the Hamiltonban Township Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB).
Interested residents can reach the township office at 717-642-8509, according to a township release. The township board of supervisors appoints members of boards and commissions.
The planning commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. It conducts public hearings and makes recommendations to the township supervisors on zoning, subdivisions, land development, the building code, comprehensive planning, and related issues, according to the release.
An alternate member is being sought for the ZHB. It meets on an as-needed basis to consider variances, special exceptions, conditional uses, and appeals of decisions made by the township’s zoning officer, the according to the release.
“We know people have busy schedules, but you will reap rewards by the service you provide which benefits the Hamiltonban Township community,” the release reads.
The township building is at 23 Carrolls Tract Road.
The township lies mostly north and northwest of Carroll Valley and Fairfield.
