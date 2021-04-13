Biglerville Fire Company Drive Thru Dinner will take place Sunday, April 25, at the station located at 111 S. Main St. between 12 noon and 2 p.m.
This month the fire department is featuring a new menu consisting of a buttery panko encrusted cod fish, homemade baked macaroni and cheese, roasted Brussel sprouts, applesauce and a fresh baked roll, according to a release from the fire company. No substitutions will be allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.