Adams County

Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a hike Sunday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Monterrey Pass Battlefield; Route 116 west to Route 16, right onto Route 16 west to Blue Ridge Summit, After railroad tracks right onto Monterey Lane, left onto Charmain Road, parking lot and trail heads half mile on the right. Terrain is mostly mulch, stone dust trails. Expect a steady climb, moderate grade to Monterey Peak overlook. Total distance is 2-2.5 miles. Wear sturdy hiking shoes; bring a water bottle. Hikes are held rain or shine except for severe weather. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.