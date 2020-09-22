The Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library has opened its doors and took the next step in its phased reopening. The library is welcoming all patrons Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; and closed Sunday.
For the protection of visitors and staff, masks are required for library users 2 years and older. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building. Visitors are asked to observe a six-foot social distancing protocol.
