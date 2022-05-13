An International Migratory Bird Day Walk is planned at Spangler’s Spring on Saturday, May 14.
The South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor the annual walk at Spangler’s Spring in the Gettysburg National Military Park. Meet at the Spangler’s Spring parking area at 7:30 a.m. Carpooling is encouraged due to limited parking.
If you are unable to arrive at 7:30 a.m., join at your convenience. The walk will follow paved roads. The walk usually heads south on Colgrove Avenue first and then the loop that follows Geary Avenue to the north side of Colgrove.
The walk is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, check www.southmountanaudubon.org for cancellation information. Contact Linette Mansberger at 717-495-8137 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.