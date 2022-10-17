Gettysburg Community Concert Association (GCCA) will present the Barclay Brass in concert at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m., according to a GCCA release.
This is the second concert of the association’s 79th concert season.
“Barclay Brass is a classical outfit comprising trumpeters, trombonists, French hornists, euphonists and one tubist. Imagine all the thunder and authority of classical music, but without balancing strings and woodwinds,” the release reads.
Established in 2015, the Barclay Brass is an ensemble comprised of some of Washington, D.C.’s, top brass musicians.
“Performers of the highest caliber, Barclay Brass members are proud to serve as musicians in the premier military bands in Washington, D.C.,” the release reads.
From the pope to the president, these members have performed for some of the highest profile officials and ceremonies. As highly sought after freelance musicians, some members have performed with groups such as Baltimore Symphony, Boston Symphony, Empire Brass, National Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and many other high profile ensembles throughout the country, according to the release.
Trumpeter Nathan Clark, arranger and trombonist David Miller, and tubist Willie Clark created the Barclay Brass for the opportunity to perform a wide variety of classical music arranged specifically for brass instruments.
They have performed diverse genres of music, from patriotic and classical to ceremonial and seasonal, to audiences of all ages. In 2017, Barclay Brass was part of “The Force at 40,” the anniversary celebration of the release of Star Wars, which was held at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. Barclay Brass was recently featured in a video produced by Time magazine and the Smithsonian to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Admission is with GGCA membership. Join for $50 for three concerts, Barclay Brass, Camerata RCO, and Telegraph Quartet, plus free admission to concerts in Waynesboro and Hagerstown, or purchase a single adult admission of $20 at the door. Children to age 18 and college students with identification are admitted free.
For information, e-mail info@gettysburgcca.org or visit www.gettysburgcca.org; write GCCA, PO Box 3193, Gettysburg, PA 17325. The Gettysburg Community Concert Association, a nonprofit membership organization, 2022-2023 Season is supported in part by a grant from PA Council for the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the NEA, a federal agency; the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR Grant Program which is funded by the Adams County Commissioners and the Borough of Gettysburg; the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust; Rice Family Foundation; Adams Electric Cooperative Inc.; ACNB Bank and Enbridge Foundation.
