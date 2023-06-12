Adams County

Physical Fitness Task Force spring walk is Wednesday, June 14, Gettysburg Rec Park to the seminary. Park at the Charlie Sterner Building, 545 Long Lane, walk across the park and use the Blue Bridge to the Seminary Trail and back. Kathy Glahn will lead a walk at 1 p.m. and talk about the farmers’ market. Open walk, 4–6 p.m. Walk is free, 2.3 miles, paved and gravel, mostly flat. Bring water. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.

