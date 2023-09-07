The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Sept. 6.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Jeffrey Brenneman, 51, of York, was charged with one count each of theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and causing a hit and run collision June 24, in East Berlin. The case was waived to county court.
Judith Crosson, 56, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing the administration of the law, driving on a license suspended for driving under the influence for the first offense, and driving too slow for conditions April 29, in Latimore Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Mummert, 46, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of presenting false identification to a police officer and careless driving June 28, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ryan Hart III, 22, of York Springs, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content between .08-.10, and operating a vehicle with obscured license plates April 8, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kevin Cabrera III, 21, of Abbottstown, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and driving on a license suspended for driving under the influence for the first offense July 5, 2022, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.