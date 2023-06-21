Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

With the former New York City policeman captured in an iconic Sept. 11 photograph standing in the balcony, the state Senate Monday approved legislation introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, that would require Pennsylvania schools to observe a moment of silence commemorating the anniversary of the terrorist attack on America, according to a release from Senate Republican Communications Office.

“We made a promise more than 20 years ago to never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001,” Mastriano said. “My bill is about honoring that promise by ensuring students take a moment to consider the significance of that day.”

