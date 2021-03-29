The 30th Annual Adams County Heritage Festival will be an in-person event on Sunday, Sept. 19, 12-4 p.m.
Things may look a little different with food at several pavilions, fewer nonprofit tents, and social distancing in the performance area. There will be an afternoon of music, dance, children’s activities and ethnic cuisine. There will be passports for families to have stamped at cultural booths, and a bicycle parade.
