Junie B. Jones Jr., a musical, is on stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) starting this weekend.
The production is under the direction a GCT alumni, Elizabeth Pellegrino, said Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
“Musical direction is by local pianist Mary George, with choreography by GCT alumni Linden Carbaugh,” Carr said.
George has many years of experience as a professional musician and teacher, said Carr.
George and Carr are delighted to have their former students, Pellegrino and Carbaugh, taking on leadership roles and teaching and directing summer camp productions at the theater while home from college for the summer.
This autumn, Pellegrino will be a grad student of Shakespeare and performance at Mary Baldwin. Carbaugh will be a senior musical theater major at California University of Pennsylvania.
“The Junie B. Jones Jr. cast features kindergarten through 12th grade students from three different school districts,” said Carr.
The cast roster includes Theo Gageby, Andrianna Athanasakis, Maximos Athanasakis, Mikey Athanasakis, Rebecca Williams, Kai Dittrich, Aurelia Dittrich, Ilana Miller, Karly Gerow, Sarah Rice, Greta Hartley, Hadley Petruzzelli, Greyson Rigler, Mandy Rigler, Delaney Sanchez, and Mae Travis.
The youth musical Junie B. Jones Jr. is based on the children’s best-selling book about Junie B’s “Top Secret Personal Beeswax,” said Carr.
Shows are scheduled for Fridays, July 22 and 29, at 7 p.m., as well as Saturdays and Sundays, July 23, 24, 30, and 31 at 2 p.m.
Gettysburg Community Theatre, a nonprofit organization one block off Lincoln Square in historic downtown Gettysburg, is now in its 13th season.
Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org. Full price tickets are available at the door if seats are still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.