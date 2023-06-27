The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of June 26.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Eric Lua-Lupian, 32, of New Oxford, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle with illegal window tint and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance April 29, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Victoria Stump, 32, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle with illegal window tint, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .02 with a suspended license, and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances March 8, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Shannon Connolly, 33, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC above .02 with a suspended license, and disregarding a traffic lane May 20, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Denzel Moore, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count each of possessing a controlled substance while an inmate at Adams County Prison and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription Jan. 4, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Wilfredo Lopez, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, trespass by motor vehicle, and using an improper registration plate on a vehicle to conceal identity May 20, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Rigoberto Tovar-Campuzeno, 28, of Aspers, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and trespass by motor vehicle May 28, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Charles Hobelmann IV, 20, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged with one count each of disorderly conduct, evading arrest on foot, possessing alcoholic beverages while underage, and carrying a false identification card April 29, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Emily Verdier, 49, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving slow enough to impede traffic, driving on the wrong side of the road, and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Jan. 25, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
