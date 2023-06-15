The 2023 Class of the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame will be honored at the A.T. Hall of Fame Induction on Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to an Appalachia Trail Museum release.

The induction will begin at 1 p.m. at Army Heritage Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle. The induction ceremony will be a free event, but registration is required due to limited space. To register, send an email to atmbanquet@gmail.com. The induction ceremony will take place during the Hall of Fame weekend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.