The 2023 Class of the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame will be honored at the A.T. Hall of Fame Induction on Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to an Appalachia Trail Museum release.
The induction will begin at 1 p.m. at Army Heritage Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle. The induction ceremony will be a free event, but registration is required due to limited space. To register, send an email to atmbanquet@gmail.com. The induction ceremony will take place during the Hall of Fame weekend.
The emcee for the 2023 Banquet will be Hawk Metheny. Hawk is vice president of Regional and Trail Operations of Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Hawk has served for 33 years working in various levels of Appalachian Trail management and stewardship. Before joining ATC in 2010, Hawk worked for more than 20 years with the Appalachian Mountain Club in multiple backcountry management positions, served multiple consecutive terms on the ATC Board of Directors, and chaired the ATC Stewardship Council. Before his recent promotion, Hawk served as senior regional director of ATC’s Northeast region.
Hawk thru-hiked the A.T. in 1993 and has hiked many other sections of the A.T. since. He has thru-hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, the John Muir Trail twice, and has section hiked the Long Trail in Vermont.
The 2023 Hall of Fame class honorees are M.J. Eberhart, also known as Nimblewill Nomad, of Olean, Mo.; Lester Kenway of Bangor, Maine; Brian King of Molers Crossroads, W. Va.; and the late Harry Rentschler of Reading, Pa.
