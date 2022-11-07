art

The 15th Annual Foothills Artists Studio Tour in the Fairfield and Cashtown area is set for Nov. 19-20, when the shown artists will open their studios to visitors. (Submitted Photo)

The 15th annual Foothills Artists studio tour will be held Nov. 19-20, the weekend before Thanksgiving, at six locations in and around the western Adams County communities of Fairfield and Cashtown. Eleven artists and artisans will open their homes and studios in a special pre-holiday show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, according to a release from the artists.

Eight returning Foothills Artists are excited to welcome three new artists to this year’s line-up, Daryl Despres, Heidi Myers and Debbie Westmoreland. Six studio locations will feature original paintings, pottery, sculpture, furniture, woodworking, photography, printmaking, pastels, fiber arts, enamels, and jewelry. See first-hand where the artists create their work and have the opportunity to buy directly from them. For those interested in making purchases, checks and cash are welcome. Credit cards are accepted by most, but not all, of the artists.

