The 15th annual Foothills Artists studio tour will be held Nov. 19-20, the weekend before Thanksgiving, at six locations in and around the western Adams County communities of Fairfield and Cashtown. Eleven artists and artisans will open their homes and studios in a special pre-holiday show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, according to a release from the artists.
Eight returning Foothills Artists are excited to welcome three new artists to this year’s line-up, Daryl Despres, Heidi Myers and Debbie Westmoreland. Six studio locations will feature original paintings, pottery, sculpture, furniture, woodworking, photography, printmaking, pastels, fiber arts, enamels, and jewelry. See first-hand where the artists create their work and have the opportunity to buy directly from them. For those interested in making purchases, checks and cash are welcome. Credit cards are accepted by most, but not all, of the artists.
This free tour is self-guided and may be completed in any order. The website, www.foothillsartists.net, includes a map of each studio’s location and street address, as well as links to each artist’s individual website. It also includes biographies and artwork examples for each artist. Several of the artists live and work in historic homes.
Daryl Despres — Mountain Woodworks, 59 Ringneck Trail, Carroll Valley. Daryl is a woodworker who has turned his passion into his profession. He creates functional, non-traditional bandsaw boxes using different woods, almost all reclaimed. He prefers to use locally sourced wood or materials given to him by friends. He has just recently completed building a workshop studio on the lower slope of Jack’s Mountain.
Anne Finucane — showing at Windborne Farm Studio, 489 Crum Road, Fairfield. Anne works in a variety of printmaking and other fine art media, and will be showing her etchings and linocuts on the tour. A long-time organizer for arts organizations in the Chambersburg area, her work has been accepted into juried exhibitions in Gettysburg, Hagerstown, Baltimore, Washington DC and New York City. She has been honored with one-person shows throughout Franklin County and her work is held in permanent collections in Chambersburg, Gettysburg and Hagerstown, Md.
Geoff Grant – Eden Farm, 378 Topper Road, Fairfield. Geoff is a fine art photographer whose subjects include color landscape, candid portraits, architectural, and street photography in the U.S. and overseas. His favorite styles of photography include soft, painterly images and black and white. His work has appeared in several shows, including the Delaplaine in Frederick, Md., and the Adams County Arts Council in Gettysburg. This past June he won first place in the BarnArt exhibit (Gettysburg) and his work was included in the Glen Echo, Md., Labor Day Art Show.
Jack Handshaw – 1575 Mount Hope Road, Fairfield. An active artist for over 45 years, Jack is a potter working in all forms of clay, particularly reduction fired glazed porcelains, and has returned recently to doing raku. Additionally, he will be offering redware for this year’s tour. He is a juried member of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, and has been accepted into numerous juried shows and received many awards. He also shares his art through teaching and demonstrations.
Heidi Myers — Haywire Studio, 260 Orrtanna Road, Orrtanna. Heidi is a ceramic artist who has been expressing herself with clay for over 20 years. She enjoys sculpture and hand-building. This year she has been exploring the ancient technique of sgrafitto. Heidi’s inspirations can be found in the nature that surrounds her Haywire Studio, a recently restored small barn on her farm at the foot of South Mountain.
Judy Pyle — showing at Windborne Farm Studio, 489 Crum Road, Fairfield. Judy makes jewelry in hand-fabricated silver, torch-fired enamels on copper and fine silver. Her new enamel pieces are wearable sculptures. She has been a life-long art educator, as well as a practicing artist. Her most recent small sculptures, enameled items and other found objects, have been juried into national exhibits.
Jóh Ricci — showing at Eden Farm, 378 Topper Road, Fairfield. Jóh is a fiber artist, creating sculptural vessels, wearable fiber art and jewelry. Exhibiting at invitational art shows, she is nationally recognized for her fiber art and has received numerous awards. Her work is in private collections and included in distinguished books and magazines. Jóh sells her work through local venues and prestigious galleries throughout the country and teaches at art centers in Pennsylvania and Maryland, local outreach and after-school programs, as well as children’s camps.
Ann Ruppert – Windborne Farm Studio, 489 Crum Road, Fairfield. Ann designs and creates jewelry and works in two-dimensional media including pastels, oils, watercolors and colored pencil. She has been accepted into the Adams County, PA Arts Council juried show and has earned awards in the Franklin County Art Alliance annual show and the Chambersburg Council for the Arts miniature show. She has work on display at both CALC and Goldcrafters in Carlisle, Pa., and at Gallery 50 in Waynesboro, Pa.
Rod Stabler – showing at Windborne Farm Studio, 489 Crum Road, Fairfield Rod, a fifth-generation woodworker and retired cabinet maker, creates useful and practical woodcraft “with a flair.” Each piece is one of a kind. He strives to make objects of utility which are also objects of beauty.
Geoffrey Thulin – Blue Orchard Studio, 1013 Old Route 30, Cashtown. Geoffrey is a painter specializing in bold animal imagery, landscapes and abstracts. He works primarily in watercolor and gouache. His award-winning work explores color, pattern and rhythm, and their connection to the spiritual aspect of nature. He will be offering cards and prints in addition to original paintings.
Debbie Westmoreland — showing at Eden Farm, 378 Topper Road, Fairfield. Debbie, a fiber artist, creates needle felted, one-of-a kind scarves, and wall art. Silk becomes a canvas upon which wool fibers are combined with hand stitching and embellishments, giving her designs unique textures, color, and special effects. Debbie has a background in interior design, curating, merchandising and teaching. She is also a member of the board, as well as an instructor at the Adams County Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.