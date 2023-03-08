camera

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies recently started wearing body cameras as part of their duty uniform. (Photo Courtesy FCSO)

After a 12-month trial period, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies recently began wearing body cameras as part of their duty uniform. In 2021, Maryland legislature mandated that all Maryland police officers are to wear body-worn cameras by 2025, according to a FCSO release.

“We will use Axon body cameras for our deputies and will be phasing them in to the more than 180 sworn officers within the next 60 days,” said FCSO Sgt. Richard Balsley, body camera coordinator. “Our goal is to have everyone wearing and using these by no later than April 1.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.