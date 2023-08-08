flag

Proceeds from an upcoming exhibition of miniatures Aug. 19-20 will be used to conserve the 2nd North Carolina Infantry flag. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP) and Gettysburg Foundation (GF) are partnering with the Artist Preservation Group (APG) for its upcoming miniatures’ exhibition at the GNMP Museum and Visitor Center Aug. 19 and 20.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to GNMP for the purpose of conserving the 2nd North Carolina Infantry flag, according to a release issued by Jason Martz, GNMP communications specialist.

