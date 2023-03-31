The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of March 28.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Tyrone Yarbrough, 34, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle without insurance, driving with suspended registration, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance Nov. 14, 2022, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Wade Freeman, 39, of Aylett, Va., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with illegal tires, operating a vehicle with excessive window tint and failure to signal when turning Nov. 26, 2022, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Linda Hooban, 65, of Bayonne, N.J., was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane and driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 25, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kassandra Vega, 31, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 21, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nicole Wittlinger, 36, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of criminal trespass March 4, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Sandrino Trifu, 32, of no fixed address, was charged with one count each of presenting false identification to a police officer and forgery Feb. 4, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eglisa Ciuciu, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with one count each of forgery, tampering with identification, presenting false identification to law enforcement, buying/exchanging supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits, fraudulent use of SNAP, and corruption of minors Feb. 4, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Chastity Gross, 48, of East Berlin, was charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment Jan. 11, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ashley Schmidt, 36, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of retail theft Jan. 22, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ann Rhodes, 59, of York, was charged with one count of retail theft March 16, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Julie McCloud, 35, of Bowling Green, Ky., was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person Jan. 30, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jordan Rogers, 31, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance in prison and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription March 9, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
