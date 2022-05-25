The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Snyder’s office as of May 2.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Nicholas Nazario, 39, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of criminal homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence April 14, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Keith Brown, 53, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count of retail theft Aug. 8, 2021, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Justin Small, 21, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of criminal mischief by damaging property and disorderly conduct April 10, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Yvette Brown, 58, of Pikesville, Md., was charged with one count of retail theft April 27, in Mount Joy Township. The case was held for county court.
Richard Schwartzman Jr., 54, of Hanover, was charged with one count of unauthorized access to a device Jan. 10, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Thomas Lee, 41, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, obstructing administration of the law, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, following a vehicle too closely, and failure to signal when turning or changing lanes April 1, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Kenneth Marshall, 39, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 5, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
David Howe, 40, of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts of simple assault July 12, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Amanda Wolf, 36, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance July 7, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Donald Bange, 42, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, disregarding a traffic lane, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 25 mph, and obstructing administration of the law April 21, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tyler Harman, 26, of Taneytown, Md., was charged with one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving without a license, reckless driving, and two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign March 19, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Cameron Kohler, 22, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking and public drunkenness April 7, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jennifer Frankenfield, 39, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, driving with a BAC of .10-.16, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 20, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Mullins, 39, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of false reporting, misusing 9-1-1, and harassment Feb. 7, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ronald Moreland, 50, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, driving with a BAC of .16+, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 27, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tyler Topper, 32, of Millers, Md., was charged with one count each of burglary, criminal trespassing, two counts of property damage, and two counts of harassment March 20, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Shawn Hull, 54, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of failure to use low beams, driving with a BAC of .10-.16, and two counts related to driving under the influence Oct. 31, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Stanley Haines Jr., 23, of Rocky Ridge, Md., was charged with one count each of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 22 mph, driving with a BAC of .10-.16, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 22, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Brandy Flickinger, 33, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, prohibiting text-based communications, driving with a BAC of .16+, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 1, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Koller Jr., 51, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of careless driving, disregarding a traffic lane, driving with a BAC of .10-.16, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 22, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jaylene Hess, 51, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC of .10-.16 and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 9, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Maurice Bob, 19, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia April 4, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
