Biglerville
The Biglerville Christmas tree lighting celebration, with refreshments, singing, and Santa on a firetruck and later telling a story, is Friday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the fire hall.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Meat Raffle on Dec. 16. Doors open at 4 p.m., free meal at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m. Meal is broasted chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, and dessert. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch Dec. 14 at 12 noon at Longhorn in Hanover.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Gateway Theater at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, to walk in the area with a Christmas lunch at Perkins Restaurant at 11 a.m. Call 717-339-9389 if planning to join the group for lunch.
————
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, roll and dessert. Dinner served 5-7:30 p.m. Menu is available. Open to the public.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Inn 94.
————
The public is invited to “Come to the Manger,” a special Advent program filled with music, carol singing, scripture readings, and prayer, Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Refreshments following the service.
————
All-you-can-eat Breakfast with Santa is Sunday, Dec. 11, 8-11 a.m. at the Gettysburg American Legion Hall, 528 E. Middle St. Meal is: adults, $15; children 5-12, $10; and children 4 and under, free. Santa will hand out a present to children 12 and under. Have a picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
————
Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, will present a Live Nativity, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m. The nativity includes animals, bonfire, and refreshments.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Christmas Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 18, 7-11 a.m. All are welcome. Menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits, gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12; children ages 6-12, $6; and children under 6 eat free.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, is sponsoring its fourth annual Tractor & Tinsel Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 10. Vendors all day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; breakfast buffet, 8-11 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; cake decorating, 1-2 p.m., ages 12 and under; pet visits with Santa, 2-3- p.m.; lighted tractor parade, 6 p.m., and visits with Santa after the parade. Donations to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals appreciated.
Hunterstown
The Hunterstown Ruritan Club is having an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10, 7–10:30 a.m. at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg. Cost for adults is $8.00; children 5-12, $4.00; and under 5 eat free. menu is eggs, pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, baked French toast, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee and milk.
New Oxford
Immaculate Conception Church will hold its annual Christmas Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event features a breakfast, fill a box with homemade cookies, and homemade soups. Sale will be held in our ICC Parish Center at 101 N. Peter St. Thrift shop open.
————
The New Oxford Lions Club Orange Car will be in the square until Saturday, Dec. 17. The hours are Sundays 12-4 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be sell fresh Florida fruit, gift baskets, and Amish brooms. Payment by cash or check only.
————
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, will hold a Holiday Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch available to purchase.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association will host a Chicken and Meatball Feed and drawing Sunday, Dec. 11. Reservations due by Dec. 4. Call Steve for details at 717-642-8496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.