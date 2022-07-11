Get ready to Groove as Totem Pole Playhouse gets ready to open its third show of its 70th anniversary with a rousing musical tribute to some of the greatest female voices of the 20th century in Beehive – The 60’s musical, according to a release from the theater.
Created by Larry Gallagher and directed by David Hemsley Caldwell and choreographed by Alyssa Little. The production continues through Sunday, July 24. Franklin County Visitors Bureau and GDC LLC, Chambersburg serve as sponsors of this show.
Beehive is a loving, rocking celebration of that era’s powerful female voices whose music stands the test of time, including Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner.
With over two dozen timeless hits, including “It’s My Party,” “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” “Where the Boys Are,” the show takes audiences on a song-filled journey told from the perspective of six women coming of age during this unforgettable time, from their first Beehive Dance through a decade of change. Beehive – The 60’s Musical will have everyone dancing in the aisles.
Totem Pole’s production features six versatile actresses who will bring the unforgettable songs of these iconic artists to the stage. Beehive creator Larry Gallagher first compiled the show’s songs by researching the Top 10 records of the 1960s week-by-week, as he wanted to explore the connection between social shifts like the women’s movement and pop music of the time.
“The music reflected the change in the national mood,” Gallagher said, having grown up in the 60s. “We went from … the lighter songs in the early part, to the more serious content of the later years.”
The first production ran in New York to positive critical response, with the New York ties calling it “pure, irresistible fun.” The show has enjoyed success in regional theaters all over the country.
Of the cast returning to Totem Pole are Emily Ashton Meredith and Traci Lyn Thomas, who will be playing Pattie and Laura. Meredith was last seen as Sophie in Mamma Mia! and Jenny Anderson in Shenandoah. Traci Lyn began her Totem Pole career with the Agatha Christie mystery Go Back For Murder, the musical Guys and Dolls, and the play Artichoke. Since that time she has appeared in over a dozen summer productions at the theater.
Making their Totem Pole debut are Christianne Davis, Olivia London, Alexis Richelle, and Desiree Tolodziecki.
Christianne (Allison) has performed at Goodspeed Opera House; Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel and York Theatres; locally at Timbers Dinner Theatre; and internationally as a principal singer for Norwegian Cruise Lines.
Olivia (Wanda) is a Los Angeles native and was recently seen traveling the US on the National Tour of Waitress: The Musical. Other credits include The Cake, RENT, Carrie: The Musical.
Alexis (Gina) is a New York based actor and recent Molloy College/CAP21 alumni. Her recent work includes leading TheaterWorksUSA’s Warriors Don’t Cry, Summer Stock the Musical starring Isabella McCalla and Jeremy Benton as well as concert presentation of Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical and A Symphony for Portland at Feinstein’s 54 Below.
Desiree (Jasmine) earned her BA in music at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her masters of music (music theater) from New York University where she starred in Sister Act as Deloris Van Cartier. Other credits include: the world premiere of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical, Memphis, The Bodyguard, Caroline, Or Change and Dorothy in The Wiz.
Ticket information
The box office can be contacted at 717-352-2164, or visit www.totempoleplayhouse.org for ticket information. Tickets for the show are $50. Discounted group and student rates available.
The performance schedule includes evening shows at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and matinees at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
Direction and Design
Direction: David Hemsley Caldwell
Musical Direction: Darren Server
Associate Musical Director: Jeremy Weinstein
Choreography: Alyssa Little
Set Design: James Fouchard
Costumes: Greg Hiatt
Wig Maintenance: Paul Mills Holmes
Production Manager: Joshua Zietak
Lighting Design: Adam Boyer
Sound Design: Adam Grabowski
Stage Management: Shannon B. Sturgis
Properties: Cyd Tokar
Technical Director: Joshua Zietak
Cast List
Wanda: Olivia London
Pattie: Emily Ashton Meredith
Alison: Christianne Davis
Laura: Traci Lyn Thomas
Gina: Alexis Richelle
Jasmine: Desiree Tolodziecki
About Totem Pole Playhouse
Totem Pole Playhouse is a nonprofit, professional summer theatre located in the middle of Caledonia State Park, Fayetteville, Pennsylvania.
Totem Pole Playhouse, “America’s Summer Theater,” began its life in a small converted auto shop in 1950 and has gone on to become one of the best known and highly-regarded summer theaters in the United States. The 70th anniversary celebration was delayed due to the worldwide pandemic but will be recognized this year.
