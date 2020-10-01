The Friends of the Adams County Library System raises an average of over $60,000 annually for the library, according to a release issued by Jeff Cann, finance manager for the Adams County Library System.
This is achieved through sales at the Friends of the Library Bookstore, at the annual Summer Book Sale at Redding’s Auction House, and recently, through sales on Amazon, according to the release.
