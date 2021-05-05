Chloe Plesic, a Bermudian Springs junior, recently recently bounded away with a variety of prizes at the Southern States National Showdown specifically the 50th Anniversary 2021 New Zealand Nationals and Californian Nationals. Plesic is shown with CP Emme, winning Best Opposite of Variety White New Zealand.
Chloe Plesic, a Bermudian Springs junior, recently traveled with her parents and 17 rabbits to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the Southern States National Showdown, specifically the 50th Anniversary 2021 New Zealand Nationals and Californian Nationals.
Plesic’s rabbit won Best Opposite Sex of Variety White with her Intermediate Doe, CP Emme (CP525) in the New Zealand National Show. Plesic also captured Best of Breed with her Mini Lop, CP Opal (CP417) in the Southern States All Breed Show.
