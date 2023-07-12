An upcoming Penn State Extension workshop will give participants a chance to tour a dairy farm and learn about robotic milking systems, according to a Penn State Agricultural Sciences release.
The “Robotic Dairy Twilight Tour” is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 25, at Hemsarth Dairy, 112 Hemsarth Road, Millville.
The farm is owned and operated by Greg and Cheryl Hemsarth, who currently milk about 220 Holsteins using Lely robots. Participants can walk the farm and learn about the cows, robotic dairy milking and aspects of dairy farm management. The event is open to all ages and will include an ice cream social.
Penn State Extension offers this workshop free of charge, but organizers ask that participants register beforehand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.