Geologist Jeri Jones will present a program on local geology on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Apostles, 336 Barnett Ave., Waynesboro, according to a release from The Institute in Waynesboro.
Admission is free, but reservations are required. An online attendance option is also available via Zoom, according to the release.
Sponsored by The Institute in partnership with the Franklin County Rock and Mineral Club, “A Geologic Tour of Eastern Pennsylvania” combines fun with education and continues The Institute’s popular “Geology Rocks!” annual geology series.
“Topics include rocks, minerals and fossils, the Ice Age, and cool locations you can visit,” said Jones. “Plus, we’ll talk about how everything formed over the past one billion years.”
The geology of eastern Pennsylvania covers a span from about a billion years ago, when the area was part of a supercontinent named Rodinia. Over time, the landmass split apart and an ocean known as the Lapetus formed, Jones said.
“About 350–150 million years ago, the area experienced continental collision, which formed another supercontinent named Pangaea and broke apart into the world we know today,” Jones said. “Finally, the Ice Age was the latest chapter written in our geologic history, which created extensive weathering and erosion.”
Questions are welcome and samples of minerals and fossils will be available.
The program is good preparation for a carpool field trip, “Geology of the Gettysburg Campaign,” led by Jones on April 9. For more information, visit natureandcultureinstitute.org.
A native of York, Pa., Jones holds a degree in geoarchaeology. His research includes special interests in mining and geologic history, groundwater resources and southeastern Pennsylvania earthquakes. Jones has conducted field trips and programs across the U.S., and is a consultant to several area quarries.
Jones teaches lifelong learning classes at Penn State-York. He received the Digman Award for Geologic Excellence from the Eastern Chapter of the National Association of Geoscience Teachers. The author of four books and numerous articles, Jones also narrated a geologic education video series.
Space is limited. To register, email The Institute at info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org, or call 717-762-0373.
This program is underwritten in part by Marge Kiersz, Lucinda D. Potter, CPA, and Smith, Elliott, Kearns & Company, and an anonymous donor, in honor of the life and work of Eunice Statler. Additional support provided by The Institute’s Today’s Horizon Fund contributors: The Nora Roberts Foundation; The John R. Hershey Jr. and Anna L. Hershey Family Foundation; APX Enclosures, Inc.; and the Carolyn Terry Eddy Family: Carolyn, with daughters Connie Fleagle & Kim Larkin.
