The Officers for The Union and The Ladies for The Union Living History organizations will present free to the public a Civil War Living History weekend encampment on Thursday, July 1, 2, and 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the side yard of the Rupp House located on Baltimore Street in Gettysburg.
Featured in the event from The Officers for The Union will be first person impressions of officers who commanded and fought in the battle of Gettysburg including, Major General Gouvenor Warren, Chief Engineer of the Army of the Potomac, Brig General Jno Buford, 1st Division Cavalry Army of the Potomac, General Henry Hunt, Chief of Artillery of the Army of the Potomac, Lt. Col Edward S. Salomon, 82nd Illinois Infantry and Major Hugo Hildebrandt, 39th New York “Garibaldi Guards” Infantry. In addition to the officers from the Army of the Potomac, will be General Horace Porter, Aide to General Grant and an Artillery Specialist, from the western theater of the war.
