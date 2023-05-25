The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of May 19.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Christian Kirby, 18, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, disregarding a traffic lane, failure to keep right, careless driving, failure to carry a driver’s license, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Feb 17, in Hamilton Twp. The case was waived to county court.
Johniel Ortiz-Feliciano, 18, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct Feb. 15, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Larry Stoner, of East Berlin, was found guilty of violating the Pennsylvania milk sanitation law Oct. 20, 2022, in Reading Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $198.85.
Bradly Kress, 47, of Hanover, was found guilty of unlawfully killing or taking big game Nov. 27, 2017, in Huntington Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $540.25.
Justin Lebo, 41, of New Oxford, was found guilty of failing to get two dogs over 12 weeks of age their rabies booster vaccination from a licensed veterinarian Jan. 19, 2022, in Oxford Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $252.11.
Emma Lobaugh, 20, of Aspers, was found guilty of harassment by physical means May 21, 2021, in Huntington Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $264.26.
Tighe Smith, 29, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content above .16, driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a traffic lane, and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 10 mph Dec. 29, 2022, in Huntington Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Marshall, 25, of Arlington, Va., was charged with one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug parapheranlia, and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 25 mph April 20, in Tyrone Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Hoffheins, 68, of Abbottstown, was found guilty of harassment by physical means March 18, in Berwick Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $218.85.
Gary Dull, 81, of East Berlin, was found guilty of hunting deer without a license Nov. 26, 2022, in Hamilton Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $348.85.
Justin Beamer, 31, of Abbottstown, was found guilty of harassment by physical means April 24, 2022, in Abbottstown and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $140.25.
Justin Beamer, 31, of Abbottstown, was found guilty of animal cruelty April 24, 2022, in Abbottstown and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $314.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.