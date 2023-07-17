ltown

Littlestown Autocare Center received the 2023 Gold Award for AAA’s Best in Repair among small repair facilities. (Submitted Photo)

Just one of 12 in North America, Littlestown Autocare Center received the 2023 Gold Award for AAA’s Best in Repair among small repair facilities, according to a AAA release.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement and recognizes the “best of the best” of AAA’s 7,000 Approved Auto Repair facilities across the country that meet and maintain the highest of standards for the industry.

