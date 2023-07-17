Just one of 12 in North America, Littlestown Autocare Center received the 2023 Gold Award for AAA’s Best in Repair among small repair facilities, according to a AAA release.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement and recognizes the “best of the best” of AAA’s 7,000 Approved Auto Repair facilities across the country that meet and maintain the highest of standards for the industry.
“AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities already work hard to meet the highest standards set by AAA,” said Bruce Phillips, manager of the AAA Approved Auto Repair Facilities. “By winning the 2023 AAA Best in Repair award, Littlestown Autocare Center continues to prove its commitment to giving their customers the best of the best in vehicle repair”.
“We are honored to be named one of AAA’s Best in Repair winners this year,” said Mary Kale, owner of Littlestown Autocare Center. “This award reflects the promise we make to our customers to always provide exceptional repair service that is fairly priced and delivered by technicians they can trust.”
Shops across the country are nominated based on certain criteria, including maintaining all AAA Approved Auto Repair program standards and requirements, keeping a customer satisfaction rating of 95% or higher and exhibiting a commitment to their communities and the industry.
Littlestown Autocare Center is part of a select group representing the top tier in the automotive repair industry in North America. The AAA Approved Auto Repair program, created in 1975, connects consumers with the most qualified and trusted automotive repair facilities.
Littlestown Autocare Center is a family-owned auto repair facility in Littlestown. The owners Jack and Mary Kale purchased it from the original owner in 1986. It has gone through a host of changes since it was opened in 1935, starting out as an Esso gas station and auto repair, a Gulf gas station, a convenience store/auto repair, and now as a NAPA Auto Care Center.
In 2014, they became part of the AAA Approved Auto Repair program and are the 2022 Top Shop of the Year. The Kale’s philosophy is offering “Old Fashion Service Using Today’s Technology,” which they do by having access to state-of-the-art auto repair technologies and employing highly trained ASE Certified Master Auto Technicians with a combined experience of 75-plus years in the repair industry.
To earn the AAA Approved Auto Repair designation, shops must undergo a series of inspections performed by a AAA service specialist. These individuals hold the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification or original equipment manufacturer equivalent and have an extensive background in their field.
Facilities are inspected for cleanliness, proper tools, adequate technical training, and appropriate technician certifications. AAA also vets the shop’s reputation by checking with government and consumer agencies, performing an insurance/financial background check, and surveying existing customer satisfaction.
About AAA
Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of over 63 million members across North America, including over 56 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com. For regional AAA news and information you can now follow AAA Central Penn on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
About the AAA program
The AAA Approved Auto Repair Program, created in 1975, is a designation awarded to automotive repair facilities that have met a stringent set of standards developed by AAA. Facilities undergo regular and thorough inspections conducted by AAA service specialists who hold the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification or original equipment manufacturer equivalent and have extensive knowledge in the field of automotive repair. Today, there are over 7,000 Approved Auto Repair facilities across North America for consumers to choose from, providing everything from general repair to specialty repair to collision work to even auto glass replacement. The AAA Best in Repair award is given to those AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities that have maintained all Approved Auto Repair program standards and requirements, a customer satisfaction score of 95% or higher and exhibit a commitment to their communities and the industry. To find a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility, visit aaa.com/autorepair.
About Littlestown
Autocare Center
For 35 years, Littlestown AutoCare Center has been a full-service automotive repair facility with “Old Fashion Service Using Today’s Technology.” Owners Jack and Mary Kale have a mission to keep their customers’ vehicles safe and reliable. They understand that customers need to have vehicles repaired quickly and correctly the first time for a fair price. As a Certified NAPA AutoCare Center and a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility, they are dedicated to customer satisfaction and want to exceed expectations. To learn more about Littlestown Autocare Center, visit littlestownautocare.com.
