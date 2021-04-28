Migratory game bird hunters are encouraged to report banded ducks, geese, doves and woodcock they harvest online at www.reportband.gov, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC).
"Hunters will be requested to provide information on where, when and what species of migratory birds were taken, in addition to the band number," the release reads. This information is crucial to the successful management of migratory birds.
