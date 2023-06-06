The Adams County Arts Council in partnership with Gettysburg College’s Schmucker Gallery, Dr. Shannon Egan, director, invites the public to attend the 19th Annual Juried Art Exhibition Awards Reception on Saturday, June 10, 5-7 p.m. at Schmucker Gallery, 300 N. Washington St. on the college campus according to an arts council release.

Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. The exhibition runs through Friday, June 23; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays. The reception is free and open to the public.

