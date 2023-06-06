The Adams County Arts Council in partnership with Gettysburg College’s Schmucker Gallery, Dr. Shannon Egan, director, invites the public to attend the 19th Annual Juried Art Exhibition Awards Reception on Saturday, June 10, 5-7 p.m. at Schmucker Gallery, 300 N. Washington St. on the college campus according to an arts council release.
Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. The exhibition runs through Friday, June 23; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays. The reception is free and open to the public.
The juror for this year’s exhibition is Lauren Nye, associate curator of the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, Tenn. Prior to this appointment, she served as director of exhibitions at the Susquehanna Art Museum in Harrisburg, Pa.
The forty-seven artists selected to be in this year’s exhibition are Abigail Henthorne, Allyson Valentine, Amy Swartele, Andrea Finch, Anita Williams, Anne H. Finucane, Autumn C. Wright, Brian Walker, Brit Schmid, Carol Foerster, Cassi Rodriguez, Christine Lehman, Christine Mercer-Vernon, Emily Clarke, Geoffrey Thulin, George Radeschi, Harold Zabady, Jaclyn Rice, Jennifer Yablonsky, Jenny Wu, Joh Ricci, John Tronsor, Katie Jett Walls, Keith Vogrin, Kelly Alsedek, Linda Gottfried, Margot Peer, Michael Hower, Michele Evola Wagner, Michelle Moats, Olga Evanusa, Pamela Black, Pamela Crockett, Raul Rene Gonzalez, Rod Stabler, Sandra Desrosiers, Scott Meier, Sharon Pierce McCullough, Shawn Heiges, Sherree Devor, Simonne Roy, Skyler D’Vincent, Stefanie Boss, Terri Yacovelli, Vidal Mouet and Will Wolf.
Nine different awards will be presented to artists during the reception. The sponsors and awards are: Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers, Best of Show; Open Minds, second place; LARK, third place; Harvest Investment Services, fourth place; Gunnar Galleries, fifth place; A & A Village Treasures, Purchase Award; Adams County Land Conservancy, landscape award; Blick Art Award; and director’s award, Schmucker Gallery. Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork to determine the People’s Choice Award.
Following the awards reception will be a “Toast the Artists” celebration honoring the artists who participated. The ticketed event will be held 6:30-9 pm. in the Paul Recital Hall, Schmucker Hall at Gettysburg College.
The celebration features The Buzz Jones Quartet, heavy hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, wine, beer, and a silent auction featuring Adams County Arts Council Member Artists’ works. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased at www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
