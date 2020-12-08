Orrtanna
Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, will hold a drive-through soup sale on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Soup choices are ham and bean or chicken noodle. the price is $4 for a pint and $7 for a quart. Order will be taken at from people at their cars and the soup will be brought to the cars. People are asked to try to have the correct amount so change isn’t necessary.
