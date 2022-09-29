ticks

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn displays a tick reference card. (Photo Courtesy state Department of Health)

As people spend time outdoors during the fall months, residents are being reminded to protect themselves against the dangers of mosquito and tick-borne illnesses.

So far this year, Pennsylvania has reported 14 human West Nile virus cases including one death in Philadelphia County and one death in Franklin County, according to a joint release from the state Departments of Conservation and Natural Resources, Environmental Protection, and Health.

