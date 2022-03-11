Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club has rescheduled its February speaker to Monday, March 14. Andrew Dalton, executive director of the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS), will offer an update on Gettysburg Beyond the Battle, the new state-of-the-art ACHS museum currently under construction on Route 34 just north of the borough at the Monday, March 14 Kiwanis meeting.
Dalton was scheduled to speak last month, but that program was postponed, according to a Kiwanis release.
"The museum will tell the full story of Gettysburg in a way never before attempted by going beyond the battle and exploring centuries of remarkable people and events that have shaped American history. Through exciting exhibits packed with immersive media experiences and never-before-seen artifacts, visitors will be able to dive deeper into the story of this famous American place," the release reads.
The new museum will not only be a tourist destination, it will be an educational experience for students and adults, a place for residents to learn about their own personal history as well as the rich legacy of Adams County itself, according to the release.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time and has been serving Adams County since 1954, according to the release.
The meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14 and is open to the public interested in finding out more about Kiwanis and service to our community.
For more information, contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
