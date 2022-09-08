St. John’s Lutheran Church in Littlestown, serving the community for more than 250 years, is hosting a tourney to keep its bell ringing.

Time has taken its toll on the historic church building, which is now in desperate need of repair, especially the church’s bell tower, in which the bells chime daily and greet morning worshippers, according to a release from the church. Leaks in the exterior walls of the tower have caused significant water damage to the inside of the sanctuary.

