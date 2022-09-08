St. John’s Lutheran Church in Littlestown, serving the community for more than 250 years, is hosting a tourney to keep its bell ringing.
Time has taken its toll on the historic church building, which is now in desperate need of repair, especially the church’s bell tower, in which the bells chime daily and greet morning worshippers, according to a release from the church. Leaks in the exterior walls of the tower have caused significant water damage to the inside of the sanctuary.
Needless to say, these repairs are expensive. The members of St. John’s are sponsoring a golf tournament to help defray the expenses of saving the historic bell tower.
The “Tee Off For The Tower” golf tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 30, at Quail Valley Golf Course in Littlestown. The price is $85 per golfer, or $340 for a four-person team. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. A continental breakfast and lunch are included, and there will be raffles and 50-50 drawings as well.
If you are not a golfer but will like to support this important effort, there are hole sponsorships available that begin at $100, and go up to the Bell Ringer level of $1,000, which will give you an opportunity to actually ring the historic bell. For more details on sponsor tiers, sponsor prices and registration for the tournament, call Randy or Alicia Mosebrook at 443 909-0107.
The church is asking the community to help the folks at St. John’s keep the bell ringing, for as John Donne reminded us in the early 1600s, it tolls for all of us.
