The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of March 15.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge.
When cases are “held,” it means a magisterial district judge has conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Renee Lovell, 24, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving without rear lights, unsafe driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10 and .16, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance and reckless driving Nov. 11, 2022, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kenyon Hollenbaugh, 20, of Littlestown, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief Dec. 8, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Eric Stewart Jr., 26, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 29, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
April Rafferty, 30, of York, was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC between .10 to .16, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, turning without signaling and operating a vehicle with suspended registration Dec. 30, 2022, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Owen Young, 25, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving with a BAC between .10 and .16, passing when prohibited and reckless driving Jan. 6, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Cynthia Slagle, 66, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .10 and .16 and disregarding a traffic lane Dec. 13, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
