The Adams County Heritage Festival, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19 from noon until 4 p.m., is looking for food vendors and craft vendors, as well as craft demonstrators and country displays. In addition to performances of music and dance, recording of family stories will take place at this year’s 30th Anniversary Festival, co-sponsored by the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice and the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
A slight change this year will locate food vendors in two separate pavilions in order to enhance social distancing. In past years, food from many different cultures has pleased the palate of festival-goers, some of whom take home goodies to eat later. Ethnic food trucks will again be welcome this year.
