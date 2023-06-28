Pennsylvania 4-H’ers from across the state participated in several shooting sports contests held recently at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days site, at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Scotia Range in Centre County and at the Shenecoy Sportsman Association in Huntingdon County, according to a Penn State Extension service release.

The 4-H shooting sports program focuses on positive youth development and is designed for youth who enjoy the outdoors and hunting. The project covers firearm safety and responsible handling and use. 4-H’ers practice and compete under the supervision of trained instructors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.