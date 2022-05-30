Hollabaugh Bros., a fourth-generation family-owned farm located along state Route 34 north of Biglerville, is offering three sessions per week of summer programs for children, Read, Learn, Grow.
Participants may choose from: Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m. or 10:30-11:30 a.m.; or Thursdays, 9-10 a.m., each week throughout the summer, according to a Hollabaugh’s release.
Read, Learn, Grow begins on June 15, and runs through Aug. 11. Each week, we’ll explore topics related to farming and the environment with a story, craft, and hands-on agricultural experience. This program is recommended for children ages 3-7. Cost is $7 per child if you register by May 31, or $8 per child thereafter.
Registration is required. The program is held rain or shine, so youngsters should dress accordingly, the release reads.
Topics for the summer, which could change depending on weather and crop availability, are:
June 15-16, Welcome to the Farm Wagon Ride
June 22-23, Farm Animals: Meet a Cow
June 29-30, Pretty Amazing Plants
July 6-7, Honeybees and Pollination
July 13-14, Blueberries
July 20-21, Butterflies, Moths, and Metamorphosis
July 27-28, Wonderful Worms
Aug. 3-4, Versatile Veggies
Aug. 10-11, Stone Fruit
To register for these camps or for more information about either program, call 717-677-8412, or visit https://hollabaughbros.com/calendar_events/childrensprograms/. Be sure to check the website frequently for new class information.
