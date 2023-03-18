An East Berlin-area man is accused of indecently assaulting a teenager.
Raul Martinez Perez, 48, was charged with a misdemeanor court of indecent assault of a person under 16, according to a magisterial docket. He was held at Adams County Jail unable to post $50,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg received a call from a teen Tuesday about 5:23 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Richard Kline.
Kline went to a Reading Township residence where the girl claimed Perez had touched her inappropriately, alleging he did not stop after she told him to, according to the affidavit.
The girl claimed Perez attempted to pull down her pants, but she “held them on,” according to the affidavit.
Martinez allegedly “became frustrated and left the residence,” according to the affidavit.
